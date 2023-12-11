Hurts completed 18 of 27 passes for 197 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Eagles' 33-13 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. He also rushed five times for 30 yards and lost a fumble.

The Eagles were seemingly behind the eight-ball right out of the gate Sunday night, with the Cowboys jumping out to a 10-0 lead through one quarter and adding another pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. That made Philadelphia's game plan increasingly predictable and allowed Dallas to make Hurts and the Eagles offense work for every yard. Hurts was sacked just once on the night, but he short-circuited an early drive at the Cowboys' 20-yard line with a fumble at the conclusion of an 11-yard scramble that ultimately led to a Cowboys field goal. Hurts' passing yardage total was his fourth under 200 yards this season, and it was only his second instance of going without a touchdown pass on the campaign as well. Hurts should have an opportunity of bouncing back in a Week 15 Monday night road matchup versus the Seahawks on Dec. 18.