Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes for 121 yards and added 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in Sunday's 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

What seemed like it would be a fearsome battle turned into a rout after the Niners lost Brock Purdy to an elbow injury early in the game and was forced to turn to journeyman Josh Johnson (concussion) under center. As a result, the Eagles didn't really need to air it out at all, and all four of the team's TDs came on the ground. Hurts picked up one of them on a one-year run late in the third quarter, but otherwise didn't need to do too much. The low passing numbers could give rise to questions about the health of his elbow, but with two weeks to rest before the Super Bowl, Hurts should be 100 percent as Philly tries to win its second title in six years.