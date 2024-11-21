Hurts (ankle) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.

Hurts entered a maintenance program for an ankle injury that he suffered during last Thursday's win versus the Commanders., resulting in a limited session this Wednesday. As expected, though, he got back to all activity one day later and thus is set to continue to lead the Eagles offense Sunday night against the Rams. Since heading into a Week 5 bye with a 4:4 TD:INT and two rushing touchdowns in four contests, Hurts has been off and running, completing 92 of 131 passes (70.2 percent) for 1,267 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception, recording 61 carries for 254 yards and another nine TDs and losing one fumble over the last six games.