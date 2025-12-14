Hurts completed 12 of 15 passes for 175 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed seven times for 39 yards in the Eagles' 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Coming off a forgettable five-turnover showing against the Chargers in a Week 14 overtime loss, Hurts was near perfect against a considerably inferior opponent. The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw two short shovel-pass TDs to Dallas Goedert before connecting with A.J. Brown from 27 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter to close out the scoring on the afternoon. Hurts now has multiple TD tosses in two of the last three games after a three-game stretch with one or zero scoring passes, and he lines up for another potentially productive day in a Week 16 road matchup against the Commanders on Saturday afternoon.