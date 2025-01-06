Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday he has "no new information" on Hurts, who remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hurts sat out Philadelphia's final two regular-season games while progressing through the concussion protocol, with his target return date seemingly being Sunday's wild-card round matchup against Green Bay. The Packers, meanwhile, withdrew Jordan Love (hand) in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Bears, a contest that also saw Christian Watson (knee) sustain a season-ending ACL tear. Until Hurts is cleared to retake the practice field, top backup Kenny Pickett will be in position to handle first-team reps at quarterback.