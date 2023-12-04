Hurts (head) returned to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Hurts paid a visit to the sideline medical tent in the second half and then went to the locker room to get a concussion check. While Marcus Mariota proceeded to log a handful of snaps in Hurts' stead, the latter got back on the field in the middle of the fourth quarter with the Eagles down 35-13.