Hurts completed 22 of 37 passes for 315 yards and two interceptions while rushing 17 times for 61 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 25-20 win over Chicago.

Hurts came into this one with only three interceptions all season but tossed two in the first half as the Eagles fell behind 6-3 before Hurts orchestrated a nine-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to take a 10-6 lead into the locker room. He capped that drive with a 22-yard rushing touchdown, then scored from one yard out in the third and fourth quarters to raise his season rushing touchdown total to 13. If Hurts can lead the Eagles to a Week 16 win in Dallas on Saturday, Philadelphia would clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two weeks to spare.