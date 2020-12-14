Hurts completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown and carried the ball 18 times for 106 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Saints.

The New Orleans defense hadn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 55 straight games, but both Hurts and Miles Sanders (115 yards and two TDs on 14 carries) reached that mark in the upset win. Hurts didn't exactly dazzle as a passer, but considering the quality of the opposition and the final result, it was a very successful first NFL start for the rookie. Eagles coach Doug Pederson hasn't yet committed to Hurts as his starter beyond this game, but it would be a shock if he weren't under center in a potential Week 15 track meet against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.