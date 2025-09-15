Hurts completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 101 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while rushing nine times for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over Kansas City.

Hurts managed to outduel Patrick Mahomes for the second time this calendar year in a Week 2 rematch of Super Bowl LIX. The 26-year-old Hurts has yet to throw a touchdown pass (or interception) through two starts in 2025, but his team has come out victorious on both occasions. Fantasy managers who drafted the dual-threat QB for his legs have been forced to rely almost exclusively on that part of his game for production early in the schedule. Fortunately, Hurts' rushing totals through two games (23-77-3) resemble that of an RB1 in fantasy, highlighting what an advantage it is to have a mobile QB. The Eagles may call on Hurts to air it out more against the high-powered Rams when the NFC contenders face off next Sunday.