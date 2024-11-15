Hurts completed 18 of 28 passes for 221 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 26-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Hurts often found the going tough against an improving Commanders defense, and he went without a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 3. However, the star signal-caller was able to lean on Saquon Barkley and his defense as the second half unfolded while also contributing a go-ahead one-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. All but two of Hurts' completions went to the familiar quartet of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Barkley and Dallas Goedert, and he steered clear of interceptions for the sixth time in the last seven contests. Hurts will now have extra time to ready himself for a favorable Week 12 Sunday night home matchup against the Rams on Nov. 24.