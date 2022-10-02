Hurts completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 204 yards and an interception, adding 38 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Sunday's 29-21 win over Jacksonville.

Hurts struggled from the pocket against the Jaguars' pass rush, resulting in his second game with zero passing touchdowns through four weeks. Luckily for his fantasy managers, the dual-threat was able to offset a poor passing game with his fourth rushing touchdown. The 24-year-old's ability as a rusher has complemented his improved passing this season (67 completion percentage and 280.0 passing yards per game). Hurts will look to keep the Eagles undefeated in a matchup against the Cardinals -- who have allowed 281.0 passing yards per game to date -- next Sunday.