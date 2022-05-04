Hurts (ankle) told reporters Wednesday that he's healthy following offseason surgery, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
As expected, Hurts is healthy for the start of OTAs after electing to undergo offseason surgery on his left ankle to address a lingering issue he faced during the stretch run of the 2021 campaign. A healthy Hurts paired with the newly acquired A.J. Brown should be intriguing for both Philadelphia fans and fantasy managers
More News
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gains new passing target•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Undergoing ankle procedure•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gets vote of confidence from GM•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: In walking boot after Sunday's loss•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Produces late•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Another full practice Wednesday•