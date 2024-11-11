Hurts completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 202 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing seven times for 56 yards and two scores in Sunday's 34-6 rout of the Cowboys.

Hurts picked apart an outmatched Dallas defense from start to finish Sunday, resulting in his second game scoring four touchdowns this season. The 25-year-old is hitting his stride as we cross the midpoint of the schedule, passing for 1,976 yards and 12 touchdowns on a career best 70 percent completion rate. When you factor in the quarterback's 378 rushing yards and 10 trips to the end zone on the ground, we see a resume for a potential early MVP bid as the Eagles soar to 7-2 on the year. Hurts accomplished Sunday's fantasy score in barely over three quarters of action, which lines up nicely from a strategic standpoint as Philadelphia prepares to host Washington on a short week for Thursday Night Football in Week 11.