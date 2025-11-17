Hurts completed 14 of 28 pass attempts for 135 yards while taking 10 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-9 win over Detroit.

Hurts turned in a stat line similar to what he was producing out of the gates this season: low-volume passing totals with almost all of his value coming from his legs. Fantasy mangers would prefer if the 26-year-old could utilize both of his elite skills on a weekly basis, but at least his sporadic rushing scores have helped limit the signal-caller from truly having a bad game through 10 starts. Adding it all up, Hurts is completing 69 percent of his passes while accounting for 22 total touchdowns to just three turnovers. Those elite metrics coupled with a soft matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday should elevate Hurts' stock in Week 12.