Hurts completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 230 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 67 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Jaguars.

Hurts stayed hot in Week 9 with his third consecutive three-touchdown game. The Eagles' offense has been performing better as a whole, and the team's star quarterback has played a large role in the recent string of success. Hurts has contributed 10 combined scores over the aforementioned three-week span. The dual-threat QB remains a strong fantasy play against a depleted Dallas defense next Sunday.