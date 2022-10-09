Hurts completed 27 of 36 passes for 239 yards against Arizona on Sunday while running for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Hurts was somewhat disappointing as a passer while the Eagles offense scored just 20 points, but the Eagles got out with the win and avoided the trap game to go 5-0 through five weeks. Hurts should do better as a passer most weeks so long as he has A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert to throw to, and as this game reminded he often gets the most enviable cut of the Eagles ground game too. Hurts should continue to produce like a top fantasy quarterback, though hopefully he can get back left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder) before the Eagles face a potent Dallas pass rush in Week 6.