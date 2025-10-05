Hurts completed 23 of 38 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added two rushes for three yards in the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Despite the Broncos' standout secondary and the fact they held a lead for a significant portion of the game, the Eagles curiously took a pass-centric approach Sunday, affording Saquon Barkley a scant six carries. Hurts recorded season highs in completions, pass attempts and passing yards, while also recording multiple touchdown tosses for the third consecutive game by connecting with Dallas Goedert (two yards) and Barkley (47 yards) in the second and third quarters, respectively. However, Hurts also took a season-high six sacks, and he threw incomplete on back-to-back plays from the Broncos' 29-yard line to finish the game. Hurts was also much less involved than usual as a runner, but he draws an excellent matchup on a short week when the Eagles visit the Giants on Thursday night to kick off Week 6.