Coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts and the starting offense will handle one or two series during Friday's preseason opener against the Jets, Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports.

Hurts may end up commanding a first-team offense without the protection of Jordan Mailata (concussion) or Jason Kelce (elbow), but the Eagles nonetheless plan for the starters to get some work in Friday. Cam Jurgens seems the favorite to start at center in place of Kelce. Hurts, meanwhile, will be able to benefit from some game reps with new top wideout A.J. Brown, though DeVonta Smith (groin) could sit out as he continues to deal with a minor injury.