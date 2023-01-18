Hurts (shoulder) hasn't been listed on Eagles injury reports in advance of Saturday's divisional-round game against the Giants, Sage Hurley of the team's official site reports.

Hurts was sidelined Weeks 16 and 17 due to an SC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder, but he returned to action for the regular-season finale Sunday, Jan. 8 versus the Giants. In the process of eking out a 22-16 victory, he completed 20 of 35 passes for 229 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while running nine times for 13 yards. With a first-round bye in his back pocket, Hurts has put the injury further in the rearview mirror and even noted Tuesday that he's "feeling good." While his health may not be at 100 percent, the third-year quarterback nonetheless is ready to direct Philadelphia's offense in its playoff opener.