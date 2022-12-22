Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that he doesn't expect Hurts to be available to play Saturday in Dallas, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. "It's looking like it's going to be Gardner [Minshew]," Sirianni said, when asked who would serve as the Eagles' starting quarterback in Week 16.

According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sirianni praised Hurts' toughness and said that the signal-caller pushed to play this weekend, but after not practicing Tuesday and Wednesday, Hurts looks as though he'll miss his first game of the season. Expect the Eagles to formally rule Hurts out for the Week 16 contest following Thursday's practice, paving the way for Ian Book to dress as the backup behind Minshew. Hurts, who is recovering from a right shoulder sprain, will turn his focus to getting healthy in advance of the Eagles' Week 17 game Jan. 1 versus the Saints.