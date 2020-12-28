Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts will start in the Week 17 game against Washington, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

The Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Cowboys. Hurts will close out the season under center for the Eagles, aiming to play spoiler for Washington. Through three games as a starter, Hurts has completed 62 of 113 passes (54.9 percent) for 847 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, and he's added 238 yards and a score on the ground. His accuracy could improve, but Hurts has still recorded a respectable 7.7 yards per attempt this season, on par with Drew Brees and Russell Wilson.