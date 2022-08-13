Hurts completed all six of his passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets.

Hurts played one offensive possession but showed accuracy to all areas of the field. He opened the performance with a 28-yard completion to Quez Watkins and moved the ball patiently down the field before capping the drive with a 22-yard touchdown toss to Dallas Goedert. Hurts is locked in as the Eagles' starting quarterback in 2022, and he'll look to build on his strong 2021 season when he completed 61 percent of his passes and averaged 7.3 yards per attempt.