Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Hurts (knee) should be fine to play without restrictions this Sunday against the Commanders, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hurts played through the injury in Sunday's 31-17 win over Miami, albeit while sporting a brace on his left knee in the second half. While Hurts isn't expected to miss any games, it's possible that his rushing production suffers a bit in the short term.
