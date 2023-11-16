Hurts (knee) wasn't listed on the Eagles' first Week 11 injury report Thursday.

In the three games prior to the team's Week 10 bye, Hurts tended to a left knee injury that forced him to wear a brace for the final two outings. Hurts told EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday that he used the midseason respite to rest and receive treatment on the knee and that he also didn't wear the brace at Philadelphia's initial session of Week 11 prep. Hurts thus appears set for Monday's rematch of Super Bowl LVII against a Chiefs defense that ranks fifth in the NFL against the pass this season at 176 yards per game.