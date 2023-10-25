Hurts (knee) wasn't listed on the Eagles' first Week 8 injury report Wednesday.

Hurts played through a left knee injury this past Sunday against the Dolphins, completing 23 of 31 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, rushing 11 times for 21 yards and one more score and losing his only fumble. While he hasn't missed an offensive snap through seven games, he's already committed more turnovers (10) than he did all of last season (eight). With his health intact ahead of Sunday's contest, Hurts now will set his sights on a Commanders defense that allowed him to pass for 319 yards and two scores back in Week 4.