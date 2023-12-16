Hurts (illness) isn't practicing Saturday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Hurts practiced fully Thursday and Friday, but an illness will keep him off the field Saturday. That said, the QB is expected to play Monday night against the Seahawks, though it's possible he'll approach the contest with a designation once the Eagles' final Week 15 injury report is posted.
