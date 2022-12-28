Hurts (shoulder) was a non-participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Even though the Eagles still have some work to do to lock down the NFC's No. 1 seed after this past Saturday's loss at Dallas, they may be without the services of Hurts for a second straight game, given that he has yet to log any practice reps due to the sprained right shoulder that he suffered Week 15 in Chicago. He still has a pair of sessions available to him this week to put himself in a position to play Sunday against the Saints, while Gardner Minshew is the next man up to direct Philadelphia's offense if Hurts requires more time to rehab his injury.