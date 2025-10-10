Hurts completed 24 of 33 passes for 283 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding seven rushes for 13 yards and another score in the Eagles' 34-17 loss to the Giants on Thursday night.

Hurts and the Eagles offense had a productive first quarter when they netted 10 points as a unit, and the reigning Super Bowl MVP connected with Dallas Goedert from three yards out late in the period for six of those. Hurts would add a one-yard touchdown run at just under the seven-minute mark of the second quarter, and that would surprisingly be the end of the scoring on the night for Philadelphia. Hurts exceeded 30 pass attempts for a second consecutive contest for the first time this season, and he averaged a season-best 8.6 yards per attempt Thursday while connecting with six different targets. The sixth-year pro's one interception also was very costly, however, as it came at the Giants' nine-yard line early in the fourth quarter with the Eagles down 10 and was returned all the way to Philadelphia's 23-yard line to set up the New York's game-clinching touchdown. Hurts has hit or exceeded 280 passing yards in each of the last two games heading into a Week 7 road showdown against the Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 19.