Hurts completed 26 of 45 pass attempts for 298 yards and a touchdown while rushing seven times for 20 yards and another score in Sunday's 42-19 loss to San Francisco.

Hurts briefly exited Sunday's contest to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit in the second half. The 25-year-old only missed a handful of snaps before receiving clearance to return. Hurts showed no ill effects from the hit upon returning, and he went on to throw essentially a garbage-time touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia was punched in the gut by a conference contender Sunday, but Hurts produced solid fantasy results for managers despite taking the loss. He will look to get the 10-2 Eagles back in the win column against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.