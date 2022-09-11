Hurts completed 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions on Sunday.

While the Eagles' first possession ended on downs, Hurts came back to helm a 13-play, 82-yard march during which he completed four passes for 62 yards to new acquisition A.J. Brown and then capped it off with a one-yard touchdown run. Hurts would go on to do plenty of damage on the ground and turn in a solid effort through the air overall, even as DeVonta Smith was blanked on the stat sheet. Hurts heavily focused on Brown to the tune of 13 targets, but there's little doubt the likes of Smith, Dallas Goedert and Quez Watkins will be more involved in coming weeks. Hurts' first opportunity to build on the strong season-opening effort comes in a Monday night home showdown against the Vikings on Sept. 19.