Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that he hasn't yet decided whether Hurts or Carson Wentz will start Sunday's upcoming game against the Saints, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay, and he managed the first passing TD of his young career while commanding the Eagles' final four drives. Pederson said Hurts provided "the spark that got us back in the football game," per Kristen Rodgers of FOX 29 Philadelphia, a likely allusion to the fact that he accounted for the Eagles' only offensive score of the day. Peterson said he'd make a decision at quarterback Wednesday, per Bowen, though it could also make sense to withhold that information and force the Saints' defense to prepare for both Wentz and Hurts.