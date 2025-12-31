Hurts and the majority of the Eagles' key starters are expected to rest during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Commanders, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philadelphia has already clinched at least the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs. Though the team could secure the No. 2 seed by both earning a victory over Washington in Week 18 and having the Bears lose to the Lions, it appears head coach Nick Sirianni has decided that the benefits of allowing his starters an addition to get healthy for the playoffs outweigh the allure of playing for a potential seeding bump. As such, Hurts will wrap the 2025 regular season having completed 294 of 454 passes for 3,224 yards and a career-high 25 passing touchdowns, to go with six interceptions, across 16 appearances. He also carried the ball 105 times for 421 yards and eight touchdowns, substantially lower rushing production than his prior four seasons, while fumbling eight times (four lost).