Coach Doug Pederson said Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld -- rather than Hurts -- will get most of the QB reps during training camp, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

It isn't the first time Pederson has hinted at Hurts beginning his career as the No. 3 quarterback in Philadelphia. That said, the rookie took 16 snaps in a sharp performance at Monday's practice, while Sudfeld got 17 snaps and didn't play nearly as well, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP. Even if Sudfeld enters Week 1 in the backup job, Hurts could oust him before the end of the season.