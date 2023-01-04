Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Hurts (shoulder) is still being evaluated day-by-day, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Since the Eagles are merely holding a walk-through session Wednesday to begin Week 18 prep, Sirianni said he doesn't expect to know more about where Hurts stands in his recovery from the SC joint sprain in his right shoulder until Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that Hurts is expected to put an end to his two-game absence and play Sunday versus the Giants, but fantasy managers will want to monitor the situation until Sirianni officially makes a decision about the star quarterback's status. Philadelphia is coming off consecutive losses with Gardner Minshew under center, but a win over New York on Sunday would clinch the NFC East division title as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs.