Coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday that Hurts has been diagnosed with a right shoulder sprain, but he also didn't rule out the quarterback for Saturday's game at Dallas, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

During Sunday's 25-20 win at Chicago, Hurts picked up the injury late in the third quarter on a rush, but he ultimately played all 73 offensive snaps. Overall, he accounted for 315 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions on 22-for-37 passing, which he offset with 17 carries for 61 yards and three TDs. Testing after the game revealed the nature of Hurts' health concern, and while there were initial concerns he may need to miss 1-to-2 contests, Sirianni dampened them during Tuesday's media availability, telling Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, "There's a chance he could play this week. ... I will not rule him out. I will not put a timetable on him. We'll see what happens." As a result, Hurts' status will be one to monitor as the week goes on to see if Sirianni ends up rolling with him or backup Gardner Minshew under center Saturday.