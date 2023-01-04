Coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Hurts (shoulder) is still being evaluated day by day, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Sirianni said the Eagles would know more about Hurts' health Thursday, as Wednesday's practice is a walkthrough. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that Hurts is expected to play Sunday versus the Giants, but fantasy managers will want to monitor the situation until Sirianni officially makes a decision about the star quarterback's Week 18 status. Philadelphia is coming off back-to-back losses with Gardner Minshew under center, but a win over New York on Sunday would clinch the NFC East division title for the team.