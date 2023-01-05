Hurts (right shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
During the media-access portion of Thursday's session, Hurts went through a ball-security drill that he was absent from a week ago, according to Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Hurts also made throws with good velocity across his body while running to his left and again was the first quarterback to work in individual drills, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. Still, Hurts logged a second consecutive capped session to kick off Week 18 prep, leaving his status up in the air for Sunday's contest against the Giants. His listing on Friday's injury report will be telling for his chances to put an end to a two-game absence due to a sprained right throwing shoulder.