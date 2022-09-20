Hurts completed 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night, adding 11 rushes for 57 yards and two additional scores. He also committed a fumble recovered by Philadelphia.

Hurts turned in an even more impressive outing than he had during the Eagles' 38-point haul in Week 1 against the Lions, putting together a nearly perfect passing performance that saw him average a whopping 10.7 yards per attempt. The mobile signal-caller also used his legs with great effectiveness for the second time in as many games to open the season, scoring from three and 26 yards out. Hurts did a good job ensuring two important targets that had been left out of the Week 1 fun altogether -- DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins -- were involved in significant fashion, connecting with the former on a team-high seven occasions for 80 yards and the latter for a 53-yard touchdown on one on of his two catches. Hurts' next opportunity to build on a stellar start to the season comes in a Week 3 divisional road matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.