Hurts completed 25 of 38 pass attempts for 303 yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding 72 yards and another score on 15 rushing attempts in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Rams.

Hurts turned in his second straight 300-yard passing game en route to another win for the 5-0 Eagles. The dual-threat quarterback produced a 15-72-1 rushing line in addition to his success through the air, effectively giving fantasy managers strong QB and RB production from one position slot. Hurts now has 10 combined touchdowns through five games while increasing his volume as a passer each week. Last season's MVP runner-up will shift his focus to a Week 6 matchup against the Jets next Sunday.