Hurts completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jaguars. He added two rushing yards on two carries and lost one of two fumbles.

It was another sluggish effort from the Eagles' offense, and the only play longer than 19 yards that they managed on the day was a 62-yard TD from Hurts to Darius Cooper in the second quarter. Even so, the QB appeared to engineer a game-winning field goal drive inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, only for Jake Elliott to give Ameer Abdullah a returnable kickoff with eight seconds left on the clock which he took back to the Philly 39-yard line -- setting the stage for a game-winning Cam Little field goal. Hurts will take an 8:3 TD:INT and rough 57.8 percent completion rate through five games into a Week 6 meeting with the Panthers.