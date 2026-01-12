Hurts completed 20 of 35 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown while rushing five times for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-19 wild-card game loss to the 49ers.

Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert for a nine-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, but Philadelphia's offense turned the ball over on downs from San Francisco's 21-yard line with 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter when a Hurts pass intended for Goedert fell incomplete. Philadelphia's offensive inconsistencies persisted throughout the season and came back to bite the Eagles in the playoffs. Hurts threw for 3,224 yards and a 25:6 TD:INT to go with 421 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 16 regular-season games prior to Sunday's loss, which dropped his career playoff record to 6-4. He remains locked in as the Eagles' starting quarterback while playing on a five-year, $255 million contract signed in April of 2023.