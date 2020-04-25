Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Surprise Philly pick in the second

The Eagles selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 53rd overall.

Hurts (6-foot-1, 222) is a compelling quarterback prospect out of Oklahoma, but his selection by Philadelphia is a little strange. Good as Hurts might be, he will likely never challenge Carson Wentz for Philadelphia's starting quarterback role, reducing him to a backup and gadget player. Even with Wentz's various durability concerns, it feels like overkill to spend so much on a backup quarterback. Hurts shows promise for his own part, though, improving his accuracy at Oklahoma after he got Wally Pipped by Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. Perhaps Hurts will earn Wildcat snaps or some such thing, his 4.59 speed affording playmaking ability on gimmick plays, but for the indefinite future he looks more like an expensive emergency measure for the Eagles.