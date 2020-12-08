Head coach Doug Pederson plans to name Hurts the Eagles' new starting quarterback ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Philadelphia will pull the plug on incumbent Carson Wentz after he again presided over an unproductive offense in last week's 30-16 loss to Green Bay, which dropped the Eagles to 3-8-1 on the season. After Wentz was removed in the second half, Hurts at least provided some semblance of a spark, completing five of 12 attempts for 109 yards, a touchdown and an interception to go with 29 yards on five carries. While questions about Hurts' accuracy and arm strength remain, the elite rushing ability he offers from the quarterback spot at least makes him worthy of a speculative pickup in most leagues.