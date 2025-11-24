Hurts completed 27 of 39 passes for 289 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys. He added seven rushes for 33 yards and two additional scores.

Hurts appeared to be in for a huge fantasy performance, as all three of his touchdowns came in the first 19 minutes of game time. While the offense stalled from there, Hurts logged both his most pass attempts and completions of the season to post his second-highest yardage total of the campaign. That led to an excellent fantasy performance, though it masked his ongoing inconsistency as a passer, as he had topped out at 183 passing yards over his previous three contests. Hurts also continues to rely primarily on touchdowns for his rushing production, racking up fewer than 35 rushing yards in seven straight games.