Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night. He also rushed nine times for 34 yards and another score and fumbled once but recovered.

Hurts' final numbers weren't his most spectacular by any stretch, but the versatile signal-caller was certainly efficient while parlaying three of his 25 touches into scores. The third-year star's relatively modest numbers were a reflection of how especially effective the offense was in the first half, when Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith for scoring tosses of 16 and nine yards, respectively. Hurts then added a five-yard scoring run just before the end of the first half to cap off a 14-play, 72-yard march, and Philadelphia was largely able to rely on its ground attack the rest of the way courtesy of its 28-0 halftime lead. Hurts will now set his sights on facing either the Cowboys or 49ers in an NFC Championship Game clash a week from Sunday.