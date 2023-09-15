Hurts completed 18 of 23 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Eagles' 34-28 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. He also rushed 12 times for 35 yards and two more scores.

Hurts' yardage numbers certainly won't set fantasy managers' pulses racing, but the All-Pro quarterback's three touchdowns went a long way to making up for it. Hurts one score through the air was a beauty of a 63-yard pass to DeVonta Smith early in the third quarter to help extend to the Eagles' lead to 20-7 at the time. Hurts also crossed the goal line on one-yard runs in the second and third quarter, his first two rushing touchdowns of the campaign. The fourth-year pro has curiously fallen short of the 200-yard mark through the air in the first two games of the season, but Thursday, D'Andre Swift's 175-yard rushing night helped keep Hurts' workload light and efficient. The dynamic signal-caller now gets some extra rest before a Monday night, Sept. 25 road showdown against the Buccaneers.