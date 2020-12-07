Hurts replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback early in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Packers, completing five of 12 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown with one interception. He also gained 29 rushing yards on five carries.

The Eagles produced only a field goal in the first two quarters, and after Wentz led them to another three-and-out to begin the second half, Hurts got the call. While he wasn't particularly efficient in the first extended action of his NFL career, he did toss a 32-yard TD to Greg Ward midway through the fourth quarter for Philly's only offensive touchdown of the day. It's not clear yet who Doug Pederson will name as his starting QB for Week 14, but whoever is under center will face a very tough test against the Saints.