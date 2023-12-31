Hurts completed 18 of 23 pass attempts for 167 yards with three touchdowns and one intercpetion while adding 25 rushing yards on eight attempts in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Cardinals.

Hurts didn't post gaudy yardage totals in Sunday's narrow defeat, but he helped fantasy squads by registering his third game with at least three passing touchdowns this season. The dual-threat quarterback couldn't supplement his passing efforts on the ground after finishing with less than 30 yards and no rushing scores for just the second time this year. Hurts may be without one of his top targets in Week 18 after DeVonta Smith (foot) was seen using crutches after suffering a foot injury late in Sunday's last-minute loss to Arizona.