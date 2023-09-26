Hurts completed 23 of 37 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Monday's 25-11 win over the Buccaneers. He added 10 rushing attempts for 28 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Hurts got almost half of his yardage throwing to A.J. Brown (nine catches for 131 yards), but he also made two key throws to Olamide Zaccheaus on Philadelphia's first touchdown drive, as they connected for a 24-yard gain followed by a 34-yard touchdown three plays later to take a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. After being stuffed on a third-down quarterback sneak from the one-yard line in the third quarter, Hurts tried again on fourth down to produce his third rushing touchdown through three games. He was also picked off twice and has a pedestrian 3:3 TD:INT through the air after posting a 22:6 TD:INT in 2022. Having led Philadelphia to a 3-0 record despite throwing for just 640 yards, Hurts will next set his sights on avenging last season's home loss to the Commanders in a Week 4 rematch.