Hurts completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 183 yards and a touchdown while taking five carries for 27 yards and a lost fumble in Monday's 10-7 win over Green Bay.

Hurts fell victim to a frigid defensive battle at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. He coughed up his second fumble of the season at the end of a lengthy opening drive, following that up with three punts and a turnover on downs in a scoreless first half. The 26-year-old came alive in the fourth quarter when he fired a 36-yard rainbow to DeVonta Smith for Philadelphia's only touchdown and game-winning score. Hurts may be asked to shoulder more of a load on offense in Week 11 against a Lions offense that is clicking on all cylinders heading into Sunday Night Football.